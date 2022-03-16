Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, stirred massive reactions online after sharing a piece of innocent advice to people

The actress felt organic cream is not the solution to wrinkled faces and suggested that it is caused by keeping malice

Ebere further gave a solution to the problem and Nigerians have reacted differently to her unbelievable opinion

Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, got a lot of people talking on social media after passing a slight dig at people who are fond of using organic creams.

The actress who felt organic creams are not the solution to wrinkled faces took to her Instagram page to share her candid opinion about it.

Uche Ebere spoke about keeping malice and organic cream. Credit: @realucheebere

Source: Instagram

Ebere said malice is the main cause of wrinkled faces and advised people who are guilty of it to loosen up if they want better faces.

According to her:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Na malice make you get wrinkles for face. Solution no be organic cream. just loose people wey you tie for chest."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react differently to Uche Ebere's advice

Social media users have reacted to the actress' advice, while some agreed with her, others totally disagreed.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Angeldonc:

"This one enter bia, asa allow people buy my organic ooooo."

Chiumy_ojay:

"Mama this one enter bone marrow."

Godriic1:

"The funniest part is that the person selling stretch mark cream get stretch mark."

Awuklins_celebritytailor:

"Abeg, stress too dey cause wrinkles o."

She_is_mandy:

"E get who she they drop this dot for and that person knows her self , kachi fonu what ever mhen."

Domingo_loso:

"Wahala for who like to keep malice o."

Adestitoali:

"When you carry burden for chest,you get wrinkles for face. She's right."

Uche Ebere reacts to Mercy Aigbe's marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star joined many to speak on Mercy Aigbe's new relationship with Kazim Adeoti.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ebere said a home built on another woman's tears will never stand because it will be lost the same way.

Since Mercy unveiled her new man, social media users have been criticising her for marrying another woman's husband.

Source: Legit.ng