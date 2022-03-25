An East African makeup artist has gone viral on social media over her ability to transform using makeup

In a video that has since trended online, the lady is seen showing off her before, and then after makeup transformation

Several internet users have reacted to the video, many of who have expressed disbelief about it being the same person

A Tiktok user identified as @evewivy has left tongues wagging on social media over her magical works using makeup.

With a bio that partly reads 'mauzauza ndiyo zetu' meaning ' the magic is ours' in Swahili, it comes are little surprise that she lives up to it with her works.

The video has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @evewivy (tiktok)

Source: UGC

In the video which has gotten over a hundred thousand views on Tiktok, the lady who sports a bald look is seen showing off her bare face devoid of makeup.

However, things take an interesting turn when she shows another montage of herself with full makeup on - and a wig in the third part of the video.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

The video which has since gone viral has left quite a number of people in disbelief as they can't seem to accept it is the same person without and with makeup.

Check out some comments below:

user4584588196296:

"I was about to say its not the same person, but i saw the neck."

nadyajbeiber:

"Lord protect our sons."

Albie:

"From grandma to younglady."

itzoluwabukolami:

"Grandma turn to sisi mo4 oo."

amazing_ent112233:

"That was her daughter Abeg … I refuse to believe this transformation."

b_boss_nest:

"From the 1st picture she looks like grandma , 2nd picture she looks like a mum , 3rd picture she "looks like s1ssy . definition of 3in1 ‍♀️ ‍♀️"

ireoluwacash_:

"What kind of play is this."

___mimian___:

"Mum vs daughter that can’t be the same person."

kayybaba1:

"Judgement day is waiting for una. Just continue with all this form false human representations. Your chance of heaven is slim. Continue to deceive us, God will judge you."

