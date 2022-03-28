Social media users have been buzzing with hilarious comments over a video of a Ghanaian couple

In the now-viral clip, the bride who rocked a blue corset top over her kente skirt appeared uncomfortable in the outfit

Several internet users have expressed concern over her ability to breathe in the corset look which seemed overly tight

Every bride's dream is to look perfect on her big day and this often explains why many go above and beyond for their choice of outfit, hair and makeup.

However, sometimes, the effort put in can be overkill and this appears to be the case for a lady who has since gone viral.

As is the trend with many Ghanaian brides, this beautiful bride rocked a corset bodice dress - the top part made of blue fabric and also sheer fabric embellished with applique.

The lower part of her dress was made with the colourful Kapplique print which matched her husband's look.

However, while posing for photos and videos, it appears the corset bodice may have been too tight as the bride whose shoulders were pushed up, appeared to have difficulties breathing.

Social media users react

kunmi___:

"Real definition of E chokeeee."

dr_adetountanni:

"This literally took her breath away."

_vyvyen.obi:

"She actually can't breathe well, she's struggling. Don't be over snatching waist oh biko."

obsessed.ng:

"This will not be me on my wedding day in Jesus name,I will breath I will not choke."

iam__gracelyn:

"if you sneeze now it’s over."

bohrlanle:

"She no fit breathe na by force??? Na belle you get o, you no kee person. No sane person will see her body build the way she is and expect her to have flat stomach and snatched waist."

verah.of.this.erah:

"Man tie rapper and looking soft but our beautiful bride knows that marriage is a time thing! She said if I perish I perish."

thrift4glam_:

"Na wa o This one restrict air flow."

pinjum12:

"Awwww…..taking her breath away, love to see it."

i_am_swashi:

"Sister breathe you are beautiful the way you are."

aderelemi:

"My sister, no kill urself abeg, rock the tummy, this life na one o."

