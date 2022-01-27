Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has joined many to speak on Mercy Aigbe’s new relationship with Kazim Adeoti

Taking to her Instagram page, the film star said a home built on another woman’s tears will never stand because it will be lost the same way

Since Mercy unveiled her new man, she has been trending on social media, with many criticising her for marrying another woman's husband

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s recently unveiled relationship with Kazim Adeoti has drawn comments from many people including her colleague, Uche Ebere.

The film star took to her Instagram page to fire shots at Mercy with a shady post.

Ebere shared a note on her page where she condemned Mercy’s new relationship to a man that was already said to have been married with kids.

Uche Ebere shades Mercy Aigbe over her relationship with Adekaz. Photos: @realucheebere, @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

According to Ebere, a home that is built on top of another woman’s tears will not last. She continued that such a home will be lost in the same way.

See her post below:

Internet users react

Ladyque_1:

“She said nothing but facts.”

Chinsy_ny:

“I wish life worked this way but sadly it doesn't.”

Official_wendy__:

“She’s right tho, but aaah I don’t think this karma dey work shaaa.”

Miss_aruchi:

“What do they have to say to the man because enough has been said to Mercy.”

Aymid_official:

“This thing bad sha… make we dey tell ourself the truth…. People just Dey make people sad cox dem wan happy.”

Wenddie_classics:

“God please, the happiness you give me, don't let it be tied to someone else's sadness. Let my happiness be full, baba God .”

Djjamzy_:

“Mercy aigbe didn't break their marriage. Their marriage has been leaking since so it has nothing to do with Mercy aigbe. But let's teach men to learn to respect their marital vows and try to make their marriage work even if it's leaking.”

B.l.a.c.k_godd:

“The woman tell una say she stole her husband? Me that’s what I want to know!!! Be be semi gods over people’s lives .”

Omobolanle_khadeejat:

“Dis one wan trend… na u be God P.A wey u Dey swear .. una no go jes keep quite using paracetamol on someone headache.”

Btbaudio:

“Are they just attacking mercy cos she's a celebrity? The man nko?”

Augustina.vivian:

“Stella Damasus can testify to this .”

Unkusegun__:

“Ever since she was shouting ‘aya di owner ‘ ear and dear , I knew she was after someone’s husband . Fear edo girls they can fu*ck anything with no remorseful.”

Hmm.

If one leaves a bad marriage, they should marry again - Shan George

Popular veteran actress, Shan George, has slammed critics over their comments about Mercy Aigbe’s new relationship with Kazim Adeoti.

Aigbe recently unveiled her new boo, Adeoti ‘Adekaz’ and it became a trending topic online because he is already married with kids.

While defending Aigbe’s choice, Shan noted that the same people who advise others to leave their marriage if it is no longer working are the same ones cursing the next person they decide to marry and move on with.

Not stopping there, Shan asked if a person should no longer marry just because they left a bad marriage.

Source: Legit.ng