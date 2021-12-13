Nigerian singer Wizkid has got people talking online after yet another video of him bonding with third son Zion surfaced

Wizkid has three sons but Zion seems to be a favourite and people are not pleased with the fact that his other two boys might be missing out

In the video, Zion and Wizkid were seen sitting by a piano as they played and the singer's three recent awards were displayed

It is no news that Wizkid's third son, Zion might be his favourite despite the fact that he has two older brothers.

The singer spends more time with the little boy and videos from some of their father and son bonding moments always warm hearts online.

Wizkid and Zion always spend time together. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@goldmynetv

Na only Zion?

In a recent video sighted online, Zion and Wizkid were spotted by a piano that they played together in a living space that screamed luxury.

The highlight of the video however is the fact that Wizkid displayed three awards, MOBO, Soul Train, and BET which seemed to be his recent wins, on the piano.

Nigerians react

Nigerians are beginning to wonder why Wizkid does not bond with his two older sons like he does with Zion.

i_am_bam_dee:

"But wiz suppose spend time the other once too naa."

the_mirro_that_shinneth:

"Shey bolu fall down from sky ni?"

so_chima_:

"Nah only this one he born?"

topboyy849:

"Understand the fact he's living with Jada right now. What of Ayo that stay with is mom in USA?"

queenestherkemi_nelson:

"It’s unfortunate when one child enjoys more than the other child. Money is not equivalent to quality bonding time. Your other child needs these precious memories too."

darasimi709:

"He spends time with only this his son with Jada while abandoning Boluwatife, na wa o. Money is not everything, his other sons also need his presence."

new_era1431:

"You dey enjoy life, why your first son room be like cage, no hate though, just saying."

Wizkid posts heart-melting video of Jada and Zion

Wizkid treated his fans on Snapchat to an adorable video of his third baby mama and manager, Jada P, and their son, Zion.

The video captured little Zion looking playful as he was rocked by his mother. Zion also joined his mother in singing as she recorded the special bonding moment on camera.

Some fans of the Made in Lagos (MIL) singer had different things to say about the video, telling him to make Jada his wife.

