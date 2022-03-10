Popular Nigerian comedian, Chinaza (Miss_Ezeani) has taken to social media to celebrate her progress on the job

The skit maker participated in a trending TikTok challenge as she showed how far she had come after four years

The young actress posted a video compilation showing her works when she started and some recent ones

Popular Nigerian actress and comedian, Chinaza aka Miss Ezeani recently took to social media to acknowledge her growth and celebrate it in a special way.

The young lady jumped on the bandwagon and joined many others to participate in a viral TikTok trend that is meant to show their progress after so many years.

Miss Ezeani had a lot in store for her fans as she decided to show them what four years of content creation looked like for her.

Comedian Miss Ezeani shows her progress after 4 years of content creation. Photos: @miss_ezeani

The actress posted a video that consisted of a compilation of her earlier works as a skit maker alongside more recent one.

The difference in the old and new videos was very clear to fans as they saw just how much Miss Ezeani had improved in her craft.

The young lady then accompanied her video with a caption where she motivated others who also wanted to create content.

She wrote:

“OU DON’T NEED “ANYTHING” TO START CONTENT CREATION. Peer pressure is me finally using this song. While making this video I realized how far I’ve come and I have a couple of things to share.

-You don’t need no fancy things, sure it helps but you don’t.

-I started out content creation with zero, just the need to entertain. No fancy lights, no tripods, no cameras, no skills. Everything I own and know I got on the go.

-You’ll only get better. Just start.

-I can’t teach everyone asking me to teach them the tricks of content creation but what I can say is that nobody taught me but here I am. Just start.

-And do it for the love of it because if you’re doing it to blow or make money, you’re on your own. Usually, as a content creator, frustration will be your constant companion. It’s a constant swing between satisfaction and frustration.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Ugoccie:

“You have come so far.”

Blord_official:

“Hard work pays.”

Ricoswavey_official:

“Legendary.”

Preciouschiamaka12:

“Sweetheart thank u for d contents ❤ i love u.”

Nice one.

