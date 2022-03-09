BBNaija star, Kim Oprah, has taken to social media to tell fans how she took her mother on a girl's trip abroad

The reality star noted that she decided to do it now that her mother is alive and can appreciate the gesture

Kim posted photos as they travelled and challenged her fans to also show love to their family members in special ways

Popular Nigerian reality star, Kim Oprah, recently treated her mother to a fancy trip abroad and she took to social media to update fans.

On her official Instagram page, Kim posted photos and clips of herself with her mother as they got set to travel out.

The ex-BBN star then explained that she was so happy to be celebrating International Woman’s Day with her mother on foreign soil.

According to her, she had always wanted to travel with her mother but she kept putting it off.

However, actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson, motivated her to do it after she took her father to Dubai for his birthday.

Kim wrote:

“She said she wanted the Soft Life treatment for her bday month (March), I have always wanted to travel with her but I’d been putting it off but after seeing the reaction of @ms_dsf Dad, I just knew I had to do it when they still can appreciate.”

The young lady then challenged her fans to go out of their way to do something nice for their mothers and other family members.

She wrote:

“In the spirit of International Womens Day, this is a task I put to everyone don’t wait till you got all your sh*it together, go out of your way and do something for your Mum, Sister, Girlfriend, Wife etc.”

See her post below:

Internet users commend Kim

Thedorathybachor:

“So beautiful.”

Callme_frodd:

“My People”

Eniolaabolarin:

“Love to see it ❤️.”

Mariscabellowigs:

“Omg I’m doing this next please.”

Kingpexxie:

“Love this can’t wait to do same.”

Nice one.

