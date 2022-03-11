Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has finally spoken up after her marriage issues became public knowledge

The dancer’s oyinbo husband caused a lot of buzz online after he revealed that they were getting divorced just days after she welcomed their second child

In a new post, Korra revealed that she was fully committed to taking care of her newborn baby and herself

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has now broken her silence as regards to her marriage problems in a new video posted online.

A video has made the rounds of the popular dancer finally speaking up after her oyinbo husband, Justin Dean, announced that they were getting divorced.

In the video, Korra who appeared to be calmer than her usual boisterous self, explained to fans that she was alright.

Korra Obidi finally speaks up about her troubled marriage. Photos: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

According to her, she is fully committed to taking care of her newborn daughter and also taking care of herself.

In her words:

“So I am going to be a 100% committed to taking care of my newborn and myself. Cus if mama is good, baby is good.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Numerous online fans of the couple had a lot to say after Korra finally broke her silence. Some of them were still in disbelief about their marriage going through issues.

Read some of their comments below:

I_am_zorah:

“You know that moment you finished crying and try to force yourself to speak yup, I can feel it in her voice ....may God heal you and your family .”

Teeto__olayeni:

“There's really so much going on behind close door,I pray God gives her and her husband the strength and love to settle their differences ”

Chichi1beke:

“It’s the fact that she’s still committed to her waist trainer through it all lol ❤️ all the best to her.”

Nene_george:

“Someone said she didn’t say anything. She only told us she’s good, baby is good, we should stay blessed . I think she and her husband are up to something, probably tryna trend .”

Korexkateebz:

“Never seen her like this may GOD help them heal & strengthen her marriage ”

Emmyyice_aralomo:

“I wonder why she is making a video, that is why so many things should be kept from social media...”

Hmm.

Korra and her husband welcome 2nd child

The news of Korra and her husband, Justin, getting divorced is coming just a week after the couple welcomed their second child.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Korra delivered the baby girl in their home via water birth as her husband went live on Facebook to record the emotional moment.

A family photo with the new baby has emerged online as Korra hinted that she caught her baby with her own hands.

