KWAM 1 and his new wife, Emmanuella have been honey-mooning since they got married in Novermber 2021

Followimg his recent birthday celebration, the Fuji king and his wife went on a lunch date and he shared an update on his Instagram page

Fans of the singer could not help but gush over the lovely video as many commended Emmanuella

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly called KWAM 1Q has given yet another lovely update on the special bond he shares with his new wife Emmanuella.

Following the celebration of his 65th birthday, the love birds treated themselves to a lunch date and the singer shared a video on his page.

Fans gush over KWAM 1 and wife Photo credit: @kingwasiueyindemarshal/@emmnuellaeversmiling

Source: Instagram

Emmanuella made the video and she showed the spread before them while KWAM 1 carried on with hungrily devouring his portion.

The singer simply captioned the video with:

"Bobo and baby @emmanuellaeversmiling "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to KWAM 1's video

iam_yeyeoganla:

Together Forever sir❤️❤️❤️"

officer_opegold_osholake:

"Be like the hunger don hold Baba well well "

vanityaffaironline:

"Wahala for who no get bobo bayi o "

la_creme_chops_n_fruities_bar:

"Thank you for taking care of our King"

wendy_babe945:

"love you both endlessly."

classic_bimbor:

"But make we no lie this woman fineee."

abolanle_elerindodo:

"see pure beautyno painting ooo."

ayinke_oniponmo1:

"Baba just busy dey do justice for the food "

KWAM 1's wife surprises him on 65th birthday

KWAM 1's new woman, Emmanuella went over and out to make his 65th birthday a special one for him.

Despite the fact that she had teamed up with his grown-up kids, family members and friends to sing for him, she also planned a surprise.

In a post shared on Instagram by the company that handled the surprise, KWAM 1 and his beautiful wife were seen in front of an instrumental cake signifying his career.

Apart from that, the singer also got a customized Yoruba talking drum which bore his title, Mayegun of Yoruba land.

There were also professional chanters on ground who sang his praises and eulogized him, a scene the Fuji king soaked in.

