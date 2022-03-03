The king of Fuji, Wasiu Ayinde aka KWAM 1 is marking his 65th birthday, and he has been well celebrated by his loved ones

In a video sighted online, the musician was seen in the midst of his wife and loved ones who sang for him

KWAM 1 could not hide his emotions as he covered his face, his grown up kids also sent their best wishes via a compiled video

The king of Fuji, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly called KWAM 1 is celebrating his 65th birthday today with family and loved ones.

The musician's new wife, Emmanuella, his friends, other family members and grown up kids all came together to celebrate him.

KWAM 1's wife penned an emotional message on his birthday Photo credit: @kingwasiuayindemarshal/@emmanuellaeversmiling

In another video sighted on Instagram, KWAM 1 was seen beside his wife while some other people presumably friends and family members surrounded them.

The singer swayed gently and tried hard to mask his shyness as they all sang for him in celebration of his big day.

Emmanuella pens emotional message to her husband

KWAM 1's recently married wife, Emmanuella took to her Instagram page with a lengthy post detailing how much her husband means to her, how he has stood by her and made her the happiest woman on earth.

"Never in a million years did I think I would be this happy to have the perfect man standing behind me. My HERO.......you have proved to me i can conquer the whole world with one hand tied behind my back, as long as the other is holding yours, you have given my life a new dimension. "

"We will grow old together gracefully and watch the sunset of our lives with our hands held, eyes locked and lips sealed. Happy 65th birthday to my companion, comforter, and friend."

Nigerians celebrate KWAM 1 on his 65th birthday

iamlincoln77:

"Congratulations K1 De Ultimate. Happy Birthday To You Mayegun 1 Of Yoruba Land."

adenike_caffy:

"Happy birthday baami...Age gracefully sir."

realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday to an Icon, a living legend.. Baba mi, E pe fun wa sir "

officiallizdasilva:

"My forever baba an ICON, a KING best wishes for you any day anytime "

KWAM 1 marries new wife at 64

The popular Fuji musician tied the knot with the newest love of his life, Emmanuella Ropo.

KWAM 1 and his lady got married on Thursday, November 18, 2021, during an elaborate wedding ceremony that took place at the Palace of Alake of Egbaland, Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The 64-year-old musician has several wives who bore him a total of 40 children, his wives include Yewande who lives in Canada with her children.

