KWAM 1 is celebrating his 65th birthday today and he has been lovingly celebrated by his new wife, Emmanuella and kids

Beyond that, the Fuji king's wife made sure to throw a surprise for him as well as shower him with gifts

An excited KWAM 1 danced and let himself be absorbed by the men who sang his praises and eulogy before testing his customized drum

KWAM 1's new woman, Emmanuella has gone over and out to make his 65th birthday a special one for him.

Despite the fact that she had teamed up with his grown-up kids, family members and friends to sing for him, she also planned a surprise.

KWAM 1 gets gifts from wife on 65th birthday

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1's birthday gifts

In a post shared on Instagram by the company that handled the surprise, KWAM 1 and his beautiful wife were seen in front of an instrumental cake signifying his career.

Apart from that, the singer also got a customized Yoruba talking drum which bore his title, Mayegun of Yoruba land.

There were also professional chanters on ground who sang his praises and eulogized him, a scene the Fuji king soaked in.

Later on, KWAM 1 tested his new drum as his wife and people who had gathered around to watch the surprise hailed him.

Emmanuella beamed with smiles as she watched her man soak in his surprise.



"Look who got a Royal Hug this morning @kingwasiuayindemarshal happy happy birthday sir so we got a call from his amazing wife @emmanuellaeversmiling to give him a Royal Hug, her beauty is an understatement I mean camera don’t do justifies to the beauty thank you so much for choosing and trusting Royal Hugs to make your hubby happy."



Nigerians react to KWAM 1's surprise

ada_adanma_:

"It is what you do best❤️. I do not doubt your exceptionality. You're just the best. No caps"

bigwuraoflagos:

"He enjoyed himself no doubt "

aweni_oriki:

"The cake says it all "

patrickjahye:

"Happy blessed beautiful birthday long life and prosperity God bless your new age in good health and wealth in Jesus Name.. Amen."

ennybee.events:

"I was just smiling all through your story..... Royalty at it's peak,from the cake,the ambience etc..... Perfect."

KWAM 1's new wife publicly declares love for him

KWAM 1 and his latest wife Emmanuella were spotted showering love on each other.

It all started when Emmanuella took to her IG page to let the singer know how much she loves and cherishes him.

The beautiful woman revealed that her heart bleeds love for the singer and it fuels her entire being.

