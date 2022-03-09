D'banj and his beautiful wife Lineo Didi live and show their love as privately as they can but sometimes, their fun sides come to play

In a video sighted online, the singer and his woman had a swell time in Dubai and D'banj got suffocated with love in the process

D'banj's wife danced and flaunted her huge behind while he sat behind her soaking in the scene as people around hyped them up

Music legend, D'banj and his beautiful wife Lineo Didi have got Nigerians gushing over the special bond that they share.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the couple were spotted at a club in Dubai, and Didi treated her man to a good show.

D'banj and his wife have fun in Dubai Photo credit: @iambangalee/@mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

D'banj could not contain his excitement as his wife literally suffocated him with her massive behind.

The singer reciprocated with matched energy as the people around them cheered on in support.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to D'banj's video

monicafriday1:

"Everywhere standard. Opooor "

sweetvjay_:

"I like this sha awwwn "

glownaturals24:

"Side chick nor fit do reach this one God bless their union."

eloka_eloka_:

"This is lovely now I feel like getting married but SAPA said NO"

thefemidaniel:

"May God Continue to Bless their union."

niktalez:

"This life no pass enjoyment no stress "

____mayree:

"She’s so fine "

swaggukush77:

"I must marry wife wey get yansh,sense and money "

sexy_laise:

"This is what you get when you marry who belongs to you, some men won’t even take you to junction after marriage "

Bukunmi Oluwasina storms off set because of Ronke Odusanya's backside

Nigerian actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina’s post amused fans after she compared her body to that of her colleague, Ronke Odusanya.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the film star posted a video of the moment she noticed Odusanya’s big backside.

The actress was seen shaking her head in bewilderment while shedding fake tears over the situation.

After a moment of staring, Oluwasina then stormed off the set and went into her car to lament.

The actress was seen shaking her head in bewilderment while shedding fake tears over the situation.

Source: Legit.ng