Nigerian music superstar, Davido, and one of his baby mamas, Chioma Rowland, continue to give their fans joy on social media with their potential reunion moves

The singer sang passionately to one of his songs dedicated to Chioma, Assurance and the lovely video has emerged online

Davido sang the song at the after party of his hugely successful London O2 Arena show and fans can't stop talking about it as they expressed their admiration for them

Speculations that music superstar, Davido and Chioma could get back together has continued to gather momentum in the last couple of months but a new twist about it has emerged.

The DMW boss was seen singing passionately to one of his popular songs dedicated to Chioma, Assurance, at what looked like the after party of his mega concert at the London O2 Arena.

Davido sings for Chioma. Credit: @ubifranlinofficial @davidoandchioma

Source: Instagram

Video from the interesting singing and vibing session has emerged on social media and fans cannot take their eyes off it as they expressed great joy in seeing Ifeanyi's parents back together.

Watch the beautiful video below:

Fans express great joy

The fans of the lovable partners have expressed their excitement at seeing the singer singing Assurance again for Chioma.

Dream_girlio:

"It is chioma or no one else PERIODTT na mumu dey put mouth for people's business, abeg OBO n chefchi plenty love."

Iynda_alida:

"Its me using eye to look for chioma uppan dan❤️❤️❤️ we the online inlaws are happy."

Sandy_couture1:

"That water side Davido no gree sing am."

Iamdjayconstant:

"Song wey hin suppose perform for 02 baba no perform am."

Senyaamoahanastasia:

"Finally the song has been sang again."

Ijeoma.nwankpa:

"Finally my assurance song, wedding coming I think."

Nayomee21:

"He even dey point where she dey.. David I go love oooh."

Davido picks Chioma and Ifeanyi at London airport

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido got everyone gushing after a video of him with his beloved family emerged online.

The singer personally received his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke and his baby mama, Chioma Rowland as they landed at the London airport in his private jet.

Davido was heard calling Ifeanyo Rasko as the young man walked around in the private jet, fans reacted massively to the lovely video that emerged.

Source: Legit.ng