Social media followership cannot be casually dismissed for celebrities since it plays an important role in building a digital community

While our Nigerian superstars are not yet ranking in the list of celebs with over 100 million followers, their efforts cannot be denied

Legit has compiled a list featuring music superstars who continue to grow their social media community to the tune of millions

The digital era means that entertainers or other content creators are constantly looking for ways to build a large online following.

Whether you are making music, shooting movies or comedy skits, the goal is to have several online fans who throw their support behind you when you have a new project.

Although some entertainers resort to the lazy route of buying followers, there are others who have built an organic community simply by putting out content that people find alluring.

Some of these superstars also go the extra mile in making their social media pages personable and giving fans the impression that they know what is going on in their private lives.

1. Singer Davido

The 30 BG musician currently holds the record for the most followed Nigerian entertainer on photo-sharing app, Instagram. He has a total of 23 million followers.

A visit to his official Twitter page shows that the musician has another 10.5 million followers.

In total, he stands at 33.5 million followers on both platforms.

2. Singer Wizkid

Some fans have argued that the singer's conservative approach to social media use has an impact on his follower count.

Wizkid has a total of 14 million followers on his Instagram page while his Twitter count stands at 9.4 million. In total, he has 23.4 million followers.

3. Singer Burna Boy

The Grammy-winning musician currently has a total of 8.8 million followers on his official Instagram account.

Burna Boy's Twitter count stands at six million followers. This brings his combined followership on both platforms to a total of 14.8 million.

4. Peter Okoye

The singer who is the other half of the popular PSquare music group has crossed the 10 million milestone on Instagram. He currently has 11.9 million fans with just a few more numbers to reach 12 million.

Mr P has a total of 3.8 million fans on Twitter. This brings his combined figures to 15.7 million.

5. Paul Okoye

The music star follows his twin brother closely with eight million fans on Instagram.

For Twitter, the PSquare singer has a total of two million followers. This bring his combined figure to a total of 10 million on both platforms.

6. Olamide

The YBNL boss is also on his way to hitting 10 million followers on his Instagram account.

However, he currently stands at nine million followers with another 4.9 million fans on his Twitter page.

In total, Olamide has 13.9 million fans on both platforms.

7. Singer 2baba

The legendary musician is still a king on his lane and his fans have stayed with him through thick and thin.

2baba boasts of 7.1 million followers on his Instagram account while he has a total of 3.2 million fans on his Twitter page.

This brings the combined figures to a total of 10.3 million.

