Nigerian music superstar, Davido pulled yet another big move ahead of his much talked about O2 Arena concert

The Risky crooner sent his private jet to pick his jeweller, BennyDaJeweler and American rapper Yung Bleu from the US to the UK for the show

Videos of their flexing in Davido's private jet ahead of the show have emerged online and Nigerians can't stop talking about them

Ace Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is gearing up for his high-profile concert at the popular London O2 Arena.

The DMW boss sent his private jet to pick some of his friends who are billed to perform at the concert from their base in America down to London.

Davido flies his friends from US down to UK for O2 Arena show. Credit: @Davido @bennydajeweler @bleuvandross

Source: Instagram

The jet picked Davido's jeweller, BennyDaJeweler, and American rapper Yung Bleu from their base in the US, and they shared moments inside it on their social media handles.

Yung Bleu expressed his excitement as he touched down London. According to him:

"Private jet to London still working on my European accent lol when your brother fly u out @davido ✈️."

Check out his post below:

Benny shared the private jet moments via his Instagram story channel.

Nigerians react differently

Nigerians have reacted differently to Davido using his private jet to pick his friends from the US ahead of his show.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iam_topeadesanya:

"This kind of life I want."

Yankeeplug.x:

"Them for fly James brown too but e Dey cap."

21.09.90s:

"Na only OBO fi run ham! His doings are just incomparable."

Billy_6ix:

"David just dey him own lane, no competition #TheBiggest."

Paidman.gaffer:

"If na my fave, nobody go announce am."

Sir_bishop11:

"So OBO dey use private jet run taxi now just so the hall go full."

I'm not attending Davido's London show: James Brown

Legit.ng previously reported that James Brown made it clear that he wouldn't be showing up at Davido's much anticipated O2 Arena show in London.

The crossdresser said this while responding to those who have been asking if they are going to see him at the show.

Brown went on to note that Davido blocked him on social media even before he became a famous crossdresser.

Source: Legit.ng