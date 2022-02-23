Portuguese and Machester United Star, Cristiano Ronaldo has hit 400 million Instagram followers earlier in the month

He capped the milestone with his signature celebration style and thanked his followers for helping him to achieve the feat

This has spurred endorsement deals which makes earn N660 million per post and N16.6 billion annually from posts made on his handle

Man United star, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person ever to hit 400 million followers on Instagram, next to Meta’s platform.

He celebrated the milestone by thanking his fans and followers for helping him to achieve the stunt and concluded with his signature celebration style.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits 400 million Instagram followers Credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

He said:

"Hi guys, 400 million... wow. What a number. Now I can say 'Siuuu!' It's fantastic, what a moment for me. Without you none of this is possible. From the bottom of my heart, I have to say thank you. Let's keep going like that. I will share my life with you, all the things with you because you deserve it. Thank you very much and let's go for another 100, 200 million. Thank you, guys."

He hit the landmark earlier in the month and is officially the most influential personality on the platform.

Better than Kylie Jenner

He has beaten Kylie Jenner’s 312 million followers by a large margin and released a video of his celebration.

According to reports last year, the Portuguese star makes about N16.6 billion annually from endorsements on Instagram.

Makes a fortune from posts on the platform

It means he makes about N664 million per post based on his activities last year.

He is one of the only sports personalities who make that much from the top usually left for US celebrities in entertainment.

In August last year, the five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or went back to Old Trafford, more than a decade after he left for Real Madrid.

He featured on Sunday’s 4-2 thrashing of Leeds United and was substituted by Raphael Varane late into the second half of the game.

He is rumoured to be gunning for the captaincy of the club and has held talks with interim manager, Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick dismissed the rumour and said Maguire remains captain.

