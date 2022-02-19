Dele Momodu is one of the few presidential aspirants who have started their campaigns in a subtle way

The PDP politician on Friday, February 18, shared photos of his campaign T-shirts donated by some of his friends

Via his Instagram page, the top-class journalist thanked his associates for thinking well of him and for supporting his presidential bid

Dele Momodu, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the support from his friends to begin massive campaigns across Nigeria.

Via his Instagram page on Friday, February 18, Momodu disclosed that some of his associates have started designing campaign T-shirts for him.

The journalist-turned-politician expressed gratitude to these persons who have thrown their weight behind his presidential aspirant.

Momodu said the T-shirts were donated by his friends (Photo: @delemomodu)

He wrote on Instagram:

"My friends seriously mean business ooo... They are producing different campaign materials to support this Presidential mission... I'm very grateful to them all..."

2023: International newspaper makes revelation about top presidential aspirant

Meanwhile, an international media outfit, The Africa Report, had spoken on the feats of Mommodu as a top-class journalist.

In a recent report, the international newspaper revealed that in 30 years, the PDP's chieftain had interviewed and interacted with some very influential persons around the world.

The paper noted that this achievement has earned Momodu over 2.6 million followers on social media.

It went on to state that the presidential aspirant believes he can use this advantage to secure the seat of power come 2023.

The media organisation disclosed:

"Publisher of Ovation International magazine, Dele Momodu, has for the last 30 years interviewed and dined with world leaders, monarchs, billionaires, and some of the most influential people in the world, earning him over 2.6 million followers on social media.

"The veteran journalist now believes he can use his wide network and social media presence to become the next President of Nigeria in 2023. Is it enough?"

Reacting to this, Momodu boasted that soon, the world's media will witness more than online followers but large followership from Nigeria who is tied to the APC-led government.

His words:

"Very soon, the world media will see much more than social media followers but the biggest networks of Nigerians who are not only tired of the APC government but the shenanigans of hardened politicians and their collaborators..."

