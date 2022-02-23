Some Nigerian social media users have shared their thoughts on some of the top celebrities in the country who are generous

Legit.ng organized a poll for its readers as they voted on who has the biggest heart between Don Jazzy, Davido and Obi Cubana

After the round of voting, Davido emerged as the winner, surpassing Don Jazzy and Obi Cubana’s votes

A number of Nigerians recently took to social media to share their thoughts on which celebrities have the biggest hearts.

Some top Nigerian stars have been known to use their social media platforms to bless the lives of fans. Some of them have been noticed to be more generous than the others.

Just recently, Legit.ng organized a poll for its readers on Twitter for them to decide on which star has the biggest heart.

Fans vote between Davido, Don Jazzy and Obi Cubana on who has the biggest heart. Photos: @davido, @donjazzy, @obi_cubana

The poll included names of three celebrities who seem to stand out in that area and they are Don Jazzy, Davido and Obi Cubana.

Don Jazzy has been known to help out numerous fans and gifts them money or other gifts on random basis.

Davido on the other hand has made it his mantra to rise by lifting others and this is apparent in how generous he has been to his crew members and fans.

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has also gained a reputation of showing support to others.

Internet users vote

After Legit.ng conducted the poll, fans voted and a winner soon emerged.

Davido topped the poll and garnered 68.2% of the total votes. Don Jazzy came in second with 23.6% votes.

Businessman, Obi Cubana had the lowest votes after garnering 6%.

See how fans voted below:

Fan’s reactions

Despite people voting in the poll, others also took to the comment section to share their thoughts. See some of their comments below:

