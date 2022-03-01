Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing a new video of himself

The effeminate celebrity was having dinner in his house and appeared in expensive jewelry, big wigs, makeup, and long eyelashes

Fans wondered if he could still see with the eyelashes as they reacted differently to the dinner video he shared, some of even likened his looks to that of late Michael Jackson

Crossdresser Bobrisky got his followers wondering following a recent video he shared on his Instagram page.

In the video, Bobrisky was in his full fashionista mode as he rocked all kinds of accessories to devour a meal in what looked like his home.

Bobrisky shares a video of himself having a meal. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The effeminate celebrity used all the expensive accessories just to have a meal as she rocked long eyelashes, plenty of jewellery, makeup, and a long wig to the dinner table where he had rice and chicken, served with a malt drink.

He used the video to wish his followers a happy new week.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the crossdresser's video below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's video

The dinner video of Bobrisky got most of his followers wondering as they reacted differently to it. Some were of the opinion that he looked like the late Michael Jackson. Others asked why he was heavily dressed for dinner at home.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Djphilgh:

"Looking like Micheal Jackson this morning."

Trustchibaby:

"Wahala our mummy of Lagos I hope ur seeing road Sha cause I no understand that lashes ooo."

Sharon.ephraim:

"Straw in a wine glass?"

_Jiggyboy_:

"Fringe and lashes Dey fight for here."

Oge__naya:

"The food don’t look appetizing."

Chroniclesof_riri:

"You dey see clearly so?"

Iamcharlesofficial_:

"Food wey u dey chop for ur own house, na em you wear makeup, nails, wings abi lashes and sponge abi hair?"

Hottienikky_16:

"E done show say na man coz Na only man fit chop dis kain plenty food."

Bobrisky shares before and after photos

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky stirred a major talking point after he shared rare comparative photos of himself.

The socialite bragged about the importance of money as an integral part of transformations as he looked flawless in a more recent photo.

Bob looked not too good enough in the old photo and Nigerians reacted differently to his post.

Source: Legit.ng