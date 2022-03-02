Popular crossdresser and socialite, Bobrisky, has cried out about how unlucky he has been when it comes to having friends

Bobrisky said he always ended up having friends that either hate or snitch on him adding that he didn't know what to do

Reacting to the video, social media users advised the crossdresser to check himself to know what was wrong

Popular crossdresser and socialite, Bobrisky, has lamented his inability to have good friends.

Bobrisky revealed he had been away from social media because some of his friends recently showed him 'pepper.'

The controversial crossdresser said he doesn't know if he was cursed when it comes to having good friends.

He said the people he chose as friends either hated him or ended up snitching on him.

Bobrisky's recent statement comes several months after he ended his friendship with popular actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Check out Bobrisky's video below:

Nigerians tackle Bobrisky after he cried out on not having good friends

Fans and followers have since taken to social media to tackle Bobrisky over his latest video, as many advised him to check himself.

Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

___jaynifa wrote:

"You should check yourself… likes attract likes …. You’re like them thats why you keep attracting people like that …. Do some internal work on you … and you’d definitely attract better."

dradanma___ wrote:

"Go bk to your gender ,this is what comes with FEMALE GENDER…TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT ."

angelzambrotta wrote:angelzambrotta wrote:

"1st question you need to ask yourself Bob is that,if you are a friend to yourself 1st before thinking of other people."

Kokofashionhubs wrote:

"Ur energy repels,ur energy brings out other peoples negative energy no matter how hard they try not to be a bad friend,sad though."

