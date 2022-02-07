Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, is celebrating her beautiful self in a special way and her fans are loving the energy

Tiwa who recently clocked 42 revealed that she doesn't look her age as she blushed over her other personal possessions

The mother of one also admitted that she is rich and Nigerians have reacted differently to her self appraisal, some of them feel she uses too many filters

Popular Nigerian music superstar, Tiwa Savage, who turned 42 on February 5, 2022, has agreed that she doesn't look her age.

The Somebody Son crooner took to her Instagram story channel to share a lovely photo of herself and showered praises on her looks.

Tiwa Savage brags about her looks. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa also boasted that she is a rich woman. According to her:

"Ok even me sef I agree say I no look my age for this pic... I get babyface, I come sexy, get talent, good heart. I come get money again ahn ahn."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have commended Tiwa's beauty, some of them feel she uses too much filter.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Judylove23:

"Definition of queen and more."

I__train_people_into_tech:

"Yeah. You’re blessed with a young face and body."

Damee_la_rey:

"If u no use filter and makeup I will accept u no get baby face, but u are fine thou."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"E reach to brag!!!! Having good genes na underated blessing."

Stolenhusband:

"Truth be told this babe no fyn. When it comes to beauty I’d chose Yemi Alade over her. Meet them in person and you would know."

Hesholastica:

"Oga na filter bdis."

Autopax13:

"They deceive ur self with zaron makeup products."

Tiwa Savage shares no-makeup selfie to mark her birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage clocked a new age and her fans celebrated with her.

The singer turned 42 and she posted a no-makeup photo on her social media page to mark the occasion.

More beautiful photos of Tiwa made the rounds online as fans celebrated her and some of them noted that she looked way younger than her age.

Source: Legit.ng