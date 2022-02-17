Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, recently stepped out for an event in a jaw-dropping dress

The reality star and top brand influencer rocked a sequin slip dress with a slit high up to her waistline

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings to the daring look the reality star sported

Mercy Eke has left social media users buzzing with reactions over her choice of outfit for a recent event she attended.

The dress has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Lagos Paparazzi captured moments from the event which showed the reality star dressed in a rather revealing look that definitely turned heads.

The Amy Aghomi slip dress with a halterneck had a waistline-high slit which showed off a peek of her derriere from the side.

She accessorized with a pair of strappy sandals, a cute purse and some large sunglasses.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the photos below:

Reactions to Mercy Eke's look

Well, it appears the outfit has caused quite a stir, especially considering Mercy's remarks at the start of 2022.

Barely a week into January, she revealed she had not partied nor lied to anyone, revealing that she had a dream of becoming a preacher where she is winning souls for God and healing people.

Well, while some fans loved the look, others struggled to understand how she intended to win souls for God in her revealing outfit.

Check out some comments below:

boosayor:

"see person wey won win soul"

biancalee_wears:

"Omo eehhhhhh, this is international level "

classyladies_080:

"I thought she said she wants to start winning soul for christ Person wey Devil don cal him don call am..no going back."

l.tobiloba:

"Make she kuku no wear cloth. Nowadays, you gotta review 90% of your body to speak beauty."

claragrace07:

"Nawa ooo.. nakedness is d new norm."

petite_luxury123:

"She look soo hot My Mermoney."

echezonapearl:

"Isssssssh! I love it. Mercy Eke is good in this fashion thing"

____________v.i.c.t.o.r:

"Was this the same person that want to start winning soul I guess if for the devil."

omolola6528:

"How souls wan take win bayiiii."

A work of art: 9 times Timaya's baby mama matched outfits with her paintings

Singer, Timaya's third baby mama, Dunnie Onasanya is not just a talented Visual Studio Artist, Muralist and event producer but also a fashionista.

With a following of over 30,000 on her art page, Dunnie makes painting both fun and fabulous too!

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows she has a thing for matching outfits with her paintings and it is refreshing to see.

Source: Legit.ng