Top Nigerian female musician, Tiwa Savage, has clocked a new age on February 5, 2022, to the joy of fans

The Somebody’s Son crooner turned 42 and she posted a no makeup photo on her social media page to mark the occasion

More beautiful photos of Tiwa made the rounds online as fans celebrated her and some of them noted that she looked way younger than her age

Popular Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, clocked 42 on February 5, 2022, and the special occasion gained a lot of social media attention.

The self-styled Number 1 African Bad Girl took to her social media page to acknowledge her big day.

Tiwa Savage celebrates 42nd birthday. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: UGC

Tiwa shared a no makeup photo of herself with a birthday cake emoji on her Instaagram story as she turned 42.

Nigerian female stars have been known to always use makeup especially when making event or social media appearances but Tiwa seemed very comfortable with her bare face.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See a screenshot of her photo below:

Tiwa Savage shares no makeup selfie on 42nd birthday. Photo: @tiwasavage

Source: UGC

Numerous fans and colleagues of the music star also took to their social media pages to wish the celebrant an amazing celebration. Many of them posted gorgeous looking photos of Tiwa on their pages.

Internet users react

Tiwa was bombarded with birthday messages on social media and some of her fans commented on how surprised they were about her age. According to them, she looks way younger, like a woman in her 20s.

Read some of their comments below:

Oliveuzonna:

“42? Wow!!! She looks 27 .”

l.tobiloba

“This Lady is gorgeous, no cap!!! I pray she finds love soon, a caring and kind hearted man with good intentions. Amen .”

Dobbydiva:

“Wow, 42 is the new 30.”

Foloflow:

“Sweet sixteen look.”

Sikemiii:

“42? Wow .”

Real_pheyi:

“Happy birthday mama jam jam.”

Nice one.

Olamide, Zlatan, others storm Eniola Badmus’ all-white party

On February 3, 2022, Eniola Badmus held an all-white party at a club in Victoria Island, Lagos, and a number of top Nigerian celebrities graced the occasion.

Just like the theme of the event stated, numerous guests turned up in beautiful white outfits. However, just as is expected with Nigerian parties, not all guests fit the brief as some of them freestyled with their outfits and rocked different colours other than white.

Top Nigerian celebrities ranging from musicians, dancers and social media infulencers partied hard with Eniola Badmus. Some of the popular faces of guests at the party includes Olamide, Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Wande Coal, Portable and more.

Source: Legit.ng