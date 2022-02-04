Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed the face of his beautiful mother

The comedian shared a video of his dear mother and joked about giving her N500,000 via her account number

The beautiful mother and son video has stirred massive reactions from fans and colleagues of Mr Macaroni

Popular online comedian, Mr Macaroni, showed his fans and followers the face of his beautiful mother on Instagram.

The comedian who shared a striking resemblance with his mum demonstrated one of his uniqueness with the middle-aged woman.

Mr Macaroni jokes with his mother. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni used his regular line 'put your account number here' for his mum and she obliged as they both laughed it off.

He asked his mum:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Do you really want to put your account number? well, I have sent you 500k."

The funny mother and son video has got people talking online.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted massively to the beautiful mother and son video, most of them appreciated the fine woman as they pointed out their striking resemblance.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iam_shankorasheed:

"My Blessed Mother, Live longer Mom."

Kleverjay:

"My love for you en God bless mama."

Adedamee:

"Mummy said why won’t I fisi loto."

Onaziogenyi:

"Mummy own suppose be blank cheque oh."

Chief_femibranch:

"Awwww see Daddy's Freaky Freaky o, hope you credited that account o, we demand to see receipt! May she live long bro."

Dayos_angle:

"I can’t stop watching this.. God bless you."

Michelle_cute60:

"Awwwwwn .... Your mom is so beautiful, even at old age."

Bukkyyanky:

"Mum said why won’t I fi si loto. God bless mummy."

Taaooma shares photos with mum in stunning aso-ebi outfits

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian, Taaooma got Nigerians gushing on social media with a post she made on her Instagram page.

The comedian was spotted with her beautiful mum rocking lovely traditional outfits with matching headgears.

Taaooma celebrated her mother on her birthday with kind words and her fans and celebrity friends joined her in the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng