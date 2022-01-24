Nigerian comedian Taaooma has got Nigerians gushing on social media after a post she made on her page

The Instagram comedian was spotted with her beautiful mum rocking lovely traditional outfits with matching headgears

Fans and celebrity friends of the comedian took to her page to shower compliments on her and her mother

Comedian Taaooma is celebrating her mum's birthday on Instagram and the photos got people showering her with compliments.

Taaooma said her mum clocked a new age on Saturday, December 25, however, they couldn't have a photoshoot because the elderly woman did not visit the comedian.

The IG skit maker decided to make it up by having the photoshoot a few weeks after her mum's birthday.

Comedian Taaooma shares lovely photos with her mum. Photos: @_taaooma

Taaomaa and her mum looked stunning in their asoebi outfits with matching gele. Both women looked happy as they posed for the camera.

In the caption that accompanied her post, Taaooma wrote:

"One of the first of many shoots we are going to have together Mum. I wanted to have a shoot for her birthday last year Dec 25 and she refused to come then. Happy Birthday, Mama Tao"

Nigerians react

biolabayo1:

"Happy birthday to the original mama Tao, God bless you ma."

oliveemodi:

"So beautiful. So precious. Happy Birthday to the real Mama Tao. God bless you richly Mummy."

olayodejuliana:

"So precious....every slide is beautiful happy birthday Mama Tao, God bless and keep you ma."

kingpexxie:

"Last slide!! Forever mummy’s princess!! Love love love it."

sir_efex:

Such a cute mama….HBD to mama Tao and mother in-law to Mr Greenieeeee."

enioluwaofficial:

"So beautiful! Love y'all!"

