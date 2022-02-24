Popular actress turn singer, Adesua Etomi-Wellington is celebrating one of her recent milestones on social media

The wife of a music star debuted her new song, So Natural on Youtube just 12 days ago and it has garnered a whopping one million views

Adesua shared her excitement online and declared that she is thankful over it as she encouraged her followers to keep subscribing to her channel

Nigerian actress turn singer, Adesua Etomi debuted her music career with a new beautiful song titled, So Natural.

Adesua warmed hearts with the track as it has recorded landmark one million views on streaming platform Youtube.

Adesua's new single hits 1 million views.

Source: Instagram

The wife of a musician gave thanks to God for the achievement that happened in just 12 days:

"A million reasons to be thankful, all glory to God and thank you to every single person that watched."

The mother of one also urged her followers to subscribe to her Youtube channel for more interesting content.

Reactions

Nigerians have showered Adesua with lovely words on her latest achievement.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Stannze:

"Chai! Such a beautiful stuff Congrats Susu."

Iamshaffybello:

"YeeeeaAasssss! Congratulations darling."

Niitaforlife1:

"I love the song, saying hi from curaçao ."

22jewelryco:

"It's 12 days already?"

Only_beebah:

"This song is always ringing in my head I love it."

Olatee_olori:

"You're love ❤️darling, no one can/ will escape your voice."

Pfficial_chicy:

"You are just #SoNatural and I love you so naturally."

Chi_chi_chick:

"Y e no go reach. The song is worth millions of views. I watched three times, downloaded and even made it my ring tone. It's different and natural."

Banky W gushes over wife as she turns singer

In a related development, singer Banky W revealed that his actress wife, Adesua Etomi is also a musician.

He made the revelation during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng where he hinted that Adesua was working on her album and they have a song together.

Banky also gushed about his wife's amazing voice and noted that she is a very beautiful singer.

