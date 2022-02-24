A Million Reasons to Be Thankful: Adesua Etomi Gushes As Her Music Attains Landmark Streams in Just 12 Days
- Popular actress turn singer, Adesua Etomi-Wellington is celebrating one of her recent milestones on social media
- The wife of a music star debuted her new song, So Natural on Youtube just 12 days ago and it has garnered a whopping one million views
- Adesua shared her excitement online and declared that she is thankful over it as she encouraged her followers to keep subscribing to her channel
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nigerian actress turn singer, Adesua Etomi debuted her music career with a new beautiful song titled, So Natural.
Adesua warmed hearts with the track as it has recorded landmark one million views on streaming platform Youtube.
The wife of a musician gave thanks to God for the achievement that happened in just 12 days:
"A million reasons to be thankful, all glory to God and thank you to every single person that watched."
No more fear, take your hands off your face: Adesua Etomi shares new lovely photo to celebrate her birthday
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
The mother of one also urged her followers to subscribe to her Youtube channel for more interesting content.
Check out her appreciation post below:
Reactions
Nigerians have showered Adesua with lovely words on her latest achievement.
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:
Stannze:
"Chai! Such a beautiful stuff Congrats Susu."
Iamshaffybello:
"YeeeeaAasssss! Congratulations darling."
Niitaforlife1:
"I love the song, saying hi from curaçao ."
22jewelryco:
"It's 12 days already?"
Only_beebah:
"This song is always ringing in my head I love it."
Olatee_olori:
"You're love ❤️darling, no one can/ will escape your voice."
Pfficial_chicy:
"You are just #SoNatural and I love you so naturally."
Chi_chi_chick:
"Y e no go reach. The song is worth millions of views. I watched three times, downloaded and even made it my ring tone. It's different and natural."
I know I'm a good person: Rosy Meurer replies critics who trolled her over birthday text to Tonto Dikeh's son
Banky W gushes over wife as she turns singer
In a related development, singer Banky W revealed that his actress wife, Adesua Etomi is also a musician.
He made the revelation during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng where he hinted that Adesua was working on her album and they have a song together.
Banky also gushed about his wife's amazing voice and noted that she is a very beautiful singer.
Source: Legit.ng