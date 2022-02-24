In the spirit of Thursday, popular actor, Femi Adebayo has decided to get his fans talking after sharing a lovely family throwback photo

The actor noted that he has been slaying since when he was a young boy and urged his fans not to make funny comments

The throwback photo has stirred massive reactions from fans, most of them didn't heed to Femi's warning in the caption

Ace Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo used the opportunity that today, February 24, is a Thursday to put out one of his hilarious throwback family photos.

The actor shared the photo on his Instagram page and suggested that he has been slaying since he was a young boy.

In the photo, Femi who appeared to be the eldest was with his three other siblings as their mum carried a baby boy.

According to him:

"Papa has been slaying from the beginning of days."

He further urged his followers not to make too many comments about the photo but rather just say 'awww' and move on.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

A number of Femi Adebayo's fans and celebrity colleagues did not heed to his instruction as they made funny comments on the photo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Woliagba_ayoajewole:

"I see the papa Papa be lyk Sisi from beginning of days."

Jiganbabaoja:

"See friduas in your face."

Eneze2019:

"Awwww, ur tshirt wan strangle u? u no even spare d buttons!"

Damselcraft:

"I move o!!! No need to even say Awww."

Rotimi_daniels:

"Na wah, thou shall not forsake the days of little beginning weldon bro."

Salimledignitaire:

"you are always handsome boy when you are little sir."

Jennyeric18:

"Bro god I Sabi u for this picture."

