Nollywood stars Toyin Abraham and Odunlade Adekola have been forced to issue apologies on behalf of a real estate firm they both represent

The apologies come after fans of the movie stars who patronised the real estate company due to trust in the celebrities were not given their due land allocations

Odunlade particularly apologised for his outburst at those who complained as he gave assurances that he’s working to ensure swift resolution of issues at hand

Nigerian movie stars, Toyin Abraham and Odunlade Adekola, have taken to their respective Instagram pages with notes of apologies to their fans and supporters.

The two were moved to take action after receiving backlash from aggrieved fans who patronised a real estate firm, Revolution Plus Property, due to the affiliation of the film stars with the company.

Toyin Abraham, Odunlande Adekola have tendered an apology on behalf of real estate firm. Photo: @odunomoadekola/@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The fans had lashed out at the celebrities and claimed that they were not allotted lands even after making payment to the firm.

Taking to her Instagram page, Toyin explained that she is hurt by what has happened and has contacted officials at the real estate firm.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She assured concerned parties actions are being taken to ensure the swift resolution of the issues at hand. See her posts below:

I’m sorry for my choice of words

Odunlade apologised for crossing the line and lashing out at fans/customers who had approached him over the matter.

The Nollywood star explained that he has been in touch with some of those affected and he is working alongside the management to ensure that the matter is settled.

He wrote:

"I spoke with about 10 people that were affected today as regards the whole issue and I assure you that I am doing my possible best up till this moment to ensure all is put to order and to make all our esteemed customers smile again."

See his post below:

I won't be a part of a company that scams people - Odunlade

The actor equally shared a video recording of the real estate firm's boss giving clarifications about the matter.

Odunlade made it clear that he would never be associated with a company that seeks to scam people.

See his post below:

Actor Zubby Michael gets plot of land as birthday gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku’s daughter, Nana, went the extra mile in celebrating Nollywood’s Zubby Michael who clocked a new age.

Nana gifted the entertainer a plot of land in Abuja as his birthday gift and she also dedicated a post to him on Instagram.

A thankful Zubby shared the news with his fans and followers on social media with many congratulating him in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng