As painful and gut-wrenching as heartbreaks can be, Nigerians have found a name to call it which almost does not make it look like a big deal.

The name might have been coined to give the heartbreak a less fatal look or feel, but one sure thing is that 'breakfast' will go round.

Celebs/public figures who received breakfast Photo credit: @donjazzy/@ooniadimulaife/@tochi.official

Source: Instagram

By going round, this does not exempt some of our favourite and popular celebrities/personalities, after all, they are human as well.

From crushes who never looked at them even once, to cancelled engagements and full dissociation from marriages, Legit.ng brings you a list of some of your faves who have been served breakfast recently.

1.Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy's case is special because he has had a huge crush on international star, Rihanna, for years.

The Mavin boss got his heart broken over and over again everytime Riri moved on with another man and it completely shattered when she announced that she would be having a baby with boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

2. Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife's queen, Naomi shocked everyone in December when she announced that she was leaving the king.

She simply stated that she was tired and had endured so much while trying to make their union work in the palace.

3. Kaffy

Kaffy announced earlier in January to the shock of many, that her marriage which had produced two kids had come to an end.

While sharing her story, the dancer revealed that her marriage failed because of many reasons.

4. Tochi

The BBNaija star got people gushing when he proposed to his abroad based girlfriend. Things however took a drastic turn after his girlfriend denied him on social media.

The lady noted that she cannot be used to trend and Tochi took down the proposal video.

5. Abubakar Atiku

This is a very unlikely person to make the list, but it is what it is. Breakfast is no respecter of status.

The third wife of Atiku Abubakar, Jennifer Douglas Abubakar, claimed that she has been receiving death threats following her plans to divorce the former vice president.

She explained that her intention to leave the marriage is tied to the decision to remain in the US to look after her children who, according to her, have lived without their parents for a long time.

We hope that 2022 will be better for our celebrities as they continue on the of journey of love and for their fans as well, breakfast can come at anytime.

Nigerians sympathize with Don Jazzy

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, eventually spoke up after Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy for her rapper boo, ASAP Rocky.

The Nigerian music mogul took to his social media page to share a snap of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump.

Soon after the music mogul shared his post, a number of people trooped to his comment section to sympathise with him, knowing his much publicized crush on Rihanna.

