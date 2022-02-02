Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shared one of the occupational hazards of the acting profession

The actress ranted bitterly in a video she shared on Instagram where she had to cut off expensive nails she fixed not too long ago

Mercy pointed out that the job will not allow them to do what they like with their looks in peace

Ace Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is back on the movie set after her recent controversial wedding with Adekaz.

The actress returned to work but complained about one of their occupational hazards on social media.

Mercy Aigbe laments about one of her occupational hazards. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of herself almost crying when someone was about to cut off the nails she fixed for N20k. She wrote:

"What we do for this job I actually just did this nail, 20k nails and I gat to take it off on set because of my character. That's my money, we can't even fix lashes and all in peace."

She captioned the video as one of the sacrifices their career requires and asked her fans to share their own occupational sacrifices.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Mercy's rant, some of them asked if she didn't have prior notice of the role.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Babadeeelobito:

"Had to be wearing wig to work cos at my previous office baldness is a no no."

Bira_foods:

"This girl no even get itara aje she just carry scissors cut am like that."

Dritasplace:

"But you should have known that you would be on set In few days and also know the character you are playing before doing the nails."

Iamprincess_aviela:

"Does that mean you did not read the script or the writter changed the character at the last minute? Because i am assuming that the script would have given u a glimpse of what the character should be about?"

Symply.omotoshan:

"Not having to sleep at night.creating contents."

