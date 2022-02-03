Atiku’s daughter, Nana, went the extra mile in celebrating Nollywood’s Zubby Michael who recently clocked a new age

Nana gifted the entertainer a plot of land in Abuja as his birthday gift and she also dedicated a post to him on Instagram

A thankful Zubby shared the news with his fans and followers on social media with many congratulating him in the comment section

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s daughter, Nana, went all out to celebrate and show her love to movie star, Zubby Michael, on his birthday.

Nana dedicated a special birthday post to the celebrant whom she described as her favourite actor in the movie industry.

Nollywood's Zubby Michael ges a plot of land in Abuja as birthday gift. Photo: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

She prayed for long life and prosperity for the Nollywood star and also accompanied the post with pictures of them together.

In her words:

"Happy birthday to my favorite Actor. A Man with a heart of gold. May happiness never depart from you.May God keep opening ur ways as you bless others.am always proud of you. Happy birthday my brother. May Allah bless your new Age."

Nana’s gift to Zubby

Interestingly, the celebration didn’t stop on social media as Nana also went the extra mile to gift the actor something massive for his birthday.

An excited Zubby announced on his Instagram page that Nana gave him a plot of land in Abuja. He wrote:

"Best cake day gift ever NANA ATIKU just gifted ME a plot of land in Abuja as cake day gift @nanaatiku_kadi I really appreciate this thanks and GOD bless."

Reactions

franc_is8488 said:

"Congratulations Eze doings many more to come❤️."

realucheebere said:

"Way to gooooo, huge congratulations my number 1 ."

bensonokonkwo said:

"Big Congratulations Eze more to go."

dorcasyakubu9 said:

"Happy blessed birthday boss, na so so good news we go just dey hear this month oooo."

Source: Legit.ng