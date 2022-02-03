Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy by advising unmarried ladies to get pregnant

According to the controversial Nigerian film star, motherhood is much more important than getting married

Not stopping there, Maduagwu noted that marriage is overrated and asked fans if Adam ever got married to Eve

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has weighed in on Barbadian singer, Rihanna’s pregnancy for ASAP Rocky.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the film star advised ladies who are unmarried to get pregnant.

Uche Maduagwu advises unmarried ladies to get pregnant like Rihanna. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @digzzy / Shutterstock

Source: Instagram

According to him, Rihanna is living a good life with her boyfriend while many ladies are still awaiting marriage proposals.

The actor then advised them to get pregnant because motherhood is more important than marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Not stopping there, Maduagwu explained further in his caption that marriage is overrated and then asked fans if Adam ever got married to Eve.

He advised fans to change the ‘ancient narrative’ that women need to marry before getting pregnant.

His caption reads:

"Dear ladies, being a MOTHER is more important than MARRIAGE, ask yourself did Adam marry Eve before she get belle? #Marriage is over rated, we need to change the ancient narrative that women should #marry before getting belle, times have changed and realities are becoming more clearer, there would be less #DIVORCE if so many women choose belle with someone dem #LOVE before wedding.

"The true responsibility in a man comes out when he becomes a FATHER, if he stays, his a DAD, but if he runs like bathroom Slippers, Na wayo."

See his post below:

Internet users react

Read what some Nigerians had to say about Maduagwu's advice below:

Excellwithtime:

“Trust Nigerians with double standard. Motherhood suddenly became more important because it's Rihanna. I know how much I was shamed for being single in my early 40s, I dint lose my mind because I stood up to you all. Just leave women alone when it comes to decisions about their lives and bodies.”

Lydia_bby:

“You have no point sir. God created marriage, God blessed them, and told them to multiply after they left the Garden of Eden. He brought them together after Adam said he needed a wife. The union and blessing is marriage, whether people are getting pregnant out of wedlock or not it's their choice, you should have said it's not by force to get married before getting pregnant instead of saying you don't think marriage is important.”

Ezi2010:

“What if he denies it, blocks u? Just asking.”

Keepinghealthy.sexlife:

“Only few people know this… have your baby train them and start living your life after, de wait for marriage you go old.”

Brendrotsi_:

“Na una go still insult single mothers here later. Those people over there don’t run single mothers downAfricans and their mentality ♀️♀️.”

Hmm.

Celebs sympathize with Don Jazzy as he reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, has now spoken up after Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy for her rapper boo, ASAP Rocky.

The Nigerian music mogul took to his social media page to share a snap of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump.

Not stopping there, Don Jazzy accompanied it with a short caption that explained his state of mind. He simply wrote:

“It is finished. ♂️.”

Source: Legit.ng