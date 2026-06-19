The federal government has approved four to five international routes for United Nigeria Airlines, including New York, Canada, and Dubai

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said the move is aimed at helping Nigerian airlines capture a larger share of international passenger traffic

The government also highlighted plans to support local airlines through a new aircraft leasing company approved by President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s aviation sector is set for a major expansion as the Federal Government has approved several international routes for United Nigeria Airlines, including services to New York, Canada, and Dubai.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during the unveiling of two newly acquired Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft in Lagos.

Nigerian Airline Set to Challenge Foreign Carriers After Landing New York, Canada Rights

Source: UGC

Speaking at the event, Keyamo disclosed that United Nigeria Airlines had been granted between four and five lucrative international routes as part of the government's broader strategy to increase the participation of Nigerian-owned carriers in the global aviation market.

He said:

“We are giving United about four or five routes now. We are giving them New York. I think we are giving you New York. We are giving you Canada. We are giving you Dubai. We are giving you some very fruitful routes now.”

According to the minister, foreign airlines currently dominate international passenger traffic from Nigeria, carrying the vast majority of travellers to destinations across the world.

He argued that Nigerian airlines should benefit more from the country's growing aviation market, especially under existing bilateral air service agreements that provide reciprocal operating rights for local carriers.

Keyamo stressed that the government is determined to ensure indigenous airlines secure a larger share of international traffic rather than leaving the market almost entirely in the hands of foreign operators.

New routes backed by expansion plans

The minister explained that the newly approved routes were granted ahead of the airline's current operational capacity, with the expectation that United Nigeria Airlines would continue expanding its fleet and service network.

He noted that the airline's recent aircraft acquisitions would not only support the launch of international operations but also improve service reliability on domestic routes by reducing delays and cancellations.

The approval of the new destinations, he added, is tied to ongoing efforts by the government to make aircraft acquisition easier for Nigerian airlines through financial and legal support mechanisms.

Aircraft leasing initiative to boost growth

Keyamo revealed that President Bola Tinubu recently approved the establishment of a Nigerian aircraft leasing company aimed at helping local airlines secure aircraft with government-backed support.

He described the route approvals as the outcome of years of policy reforms and engagement with industry stakeholders.

Nigerian Airline Set to Challenge Foreign Carriers After Landing New York, Canada Rights

Source: UGC

The minister also addressed concerns over flight disruptions, stating that his ministry works closely with airlines through its consumer protection channels to resolve operational challenges and improve passenger experience, rather than publicly criticising operators.

United Nigeria Airlines bans use of power banks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that United Nigeria Airlines directed passengers not use or charge power banks during flights, in line with regulations by the NCAA.

The airline also stated that power banks must not be placed in checked baggage or overhead compartments.

The advisory follows global safety standards set by the ICAO due to the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries.

Source: Legit.ng