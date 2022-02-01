Fast-rising singer, Portable, has been called out on social media over his escapades with his crew members in Kenya

A lady identified as Blackcinderella took to Instagram with video clips of the moment an argument broke out between the singer's team and the girls invited to chill with them

Blackcinderella also added that the girls were sexually assaulted in the car and physically harassed when they eventually got to Portable's residence

Upcoming Nigerian singer, Portable is in the news yet again and this time, the reports coming in do not look good on him as a celebrity.

A Kenyan lady identified as Blackcinderella took to Instagram with video clips as she called out the singer and his crew members.

Portable and crew members were called out for mistreating girls. Photo credit: @portablebaybe/@blackcinderella254

Source: Instagram

According to her, Portable and his guys invited some ladies to chill and drink with them, but everything went south when they were disrespected with foul language.

The agreement did not cover sex and when the ladies refused, they were reportedly locked up, harassed and accused of stealing.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The ladies also claimed that they were sexually harassed in the car and when they eventually got to Portable's residence, one of them was physically assaulted.

See the posts below:

Nigerians react

daddyfreeze:

"Career never start drama everywhere. Which dey bros wan focus on him art?"

lazywrita:

"It’s the relationship between Kenyan girls and Nigerian men since 2014 for me."

ononoflower:

"This guy career dey shake!"

suma_marie:

"Overstayed which welcome? abeg make una add am to una national treasure..we no want again"

ijayy1:

"What else is expected from such a nuisance?! Making crazy people trend is the cause of this embarrassment!"

frau_chy:

"This Guy will not go far atall ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️! Education is really good, even if you are not using the Certificate !!!"

fashiondoctor19:

"This guy's career would go down fast, if he continues like this."

I have 2 sons with different women

Portable in an interview disclosed that he was not in a relationship as a lot of ladies had been coming to him to profess their love.

He, however, made a surprising revelation about having two sons with two different women.

Fielding a question about his past, Portable said that he suffered a lot in his bid to gain recognition and make something of himself as a musician.

Source: Legit.ng