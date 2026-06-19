Defence Minister Announces Plan to Send Journalists to War Front With Troops
- The Federal Government is considering allowing journalists to accompany military personnel during selected operations
- The initiative is aimed at improving security reporting and giving the public greater insight into counterinsurgency efforts
- Minister of Defence Gen. Christopher Musa disclosed the plan at a national security summit
The federal government is weighing a proposal that would allow journalists to accompany military personnel on selected operations across the country.
The initiative, currently under consideration by the Ministry of Defence, is aimed at improving the quality of security reporting and giving the public a clearer picture of military activities in conflict and security zones.
Why embed journalists with troops?
Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, disclosed the plan during the National Security Summit organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Abuja. He was represented at the event by his Special Adviser, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole.
According to the minister, closer cooperation between journalists and security agencies could help improve public understanding of ongoing operations and provide more accurate information about developments in the field.
Musa noted that the media remains a critical player in shaping public opinion on security matters. He said modern security challenges are no longer fought solely through military force, as information and public perception have become increasingly important factors.
How could the initiative work?
“More than ever before, the media are not only enablers; they are stabilizers of government.
“The defense ministry is exploring arrangements to embed journalists with military units during operations to enable more accurate reporting and deeper understanding of operational realities,” he said.
The minister explained that the proposed arrangement forms part of broader efforts to strengthen engagement between the armed forces and the media.
Musa said confidence in security institutions is an important measure of success in tackling insecurity. He argued that effective communication can help bridge the gap between military operations and public perception.
Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.
He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.
Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng