The Federal Government is considering allowing journalists to accompany military personnel during selected operations

The initiative is aimed at improving security reporting and giving the public greater insight into counterinsurgency efforts

Minister of Defence Gen. Christopher Musa disclosed the plan at a national security summit

The federal government is weighing a proposal that would allow journalists to accompany military personnel on selected operations across the country.

The initiative, currently under consideration by the Ministry of Defence, is aimed at improving the quality of security reporting and giving the public a clearer picture of military activities in conflict and security zones.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa addresses stakeholders on national security issues. Photo: MoD

Source: Facebook

Why embed journalists with troops?

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, disclosed the plan during the National Security Summit organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Abuja. He was represented at the event by his Special Adviser, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole.

According to the minister, closer cooperation between journalists and security agencies could help improve public understanding of ongoing operations and provide more accurate information about developments in the field.

Musa noted that the media remains a critical player in shaping public opinion on security matters. He said modern security challenges are no longer fought solely through military force, as information and public perception have become increasingly important factors.

How could the initiative work?

“More than ever before, the media are not only enablers; they are stabilizers of government.

“The defense ministry is exploring arrangements to embed journalists with military units during operations to enable more accurate reporting and deeper understanding of operational realities,” he said.

The minister explained that the proposed arrangement forms part of broader efforts to strengthen engagement between the armed forces and the media.

Musa said confidence in security institutions is an important measure of success in tackling insecurity. He argued that effective communication can help bridge the gap between military operations and public perception.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng