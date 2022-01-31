Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has reacted to the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy in a funny way

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Don Jazzy shared a photo of Riri flaunting her baby bump and noted that ‘it is finished’

Don Jazzy’s reaction to the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy had a lot of Nigerian celebrities and fans sympathizing with him

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, has now spoken up after Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy for her rapper boo, ASAP Rocky.

The Nigerian music mogul took to his social media page to share a snap of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump.

Don Jazzy reacts to news of Rihanna's pregnancy for ASAP Rocky. Photos: @donjazzy, @diggzy / Shutterstock

Not stopping there, Don Jazzy accompanied it with a short caption that explained his state of mind. He simply wrote:

“It is finished. ♂️.”

Fans and celebrities sympathise with Don Jazzy

Soon after the music mogul shared his post, a number of people trooped to his comment section to sympathise with him, knowing his much publicized crush on Rihanna.

Obi_cubana:

“.”

Ebuka:

“#iStandWithMichaelAjereh.”

Sharonooja:

“ he who laughs last..”

Andreagiaccaglia:

“Oh Noooooo I was rooting for you!!! .”

Mo_bimpe:

“Awwww eeyah.”

Zoroswagbag:

“Ehyaa nnam is well .”

Calabar_chic:

“This breakfast was served! Full course meal .”

Funnytoheeb:

“Epele sir .”

Officialosas:

“ Kpele Michael.”

Jiganbabaoja:

“#Justicefordonjazzy .”

Lasisielenu:

“Chaiiiii what a wicked world. But bro, e get one babe near my street, her name na Riri Ayobami. Maaaa follow am talk for you? What do you think bro .”

Interesting.

Rihanna reacts to pregnancy speculations

In other related news, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Rihanna reacted to claims of her being pregnant after a fan asked her in the DM.

The fan shared a screenshot of the alleged message from the singer on Instagram, where she asked if she could go to the baby shower.

The fan, going by Mis Jaye on Instagram inboxed Rihanna:

"Can I come to the baby shower? True or not, your babies are going to be beautiful. "Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now."

In her response, Rihanna denied being pregnant while noting she had been accused of being heavy with child numerous times before.

