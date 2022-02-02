A young man used two photos to narrate his love story as he shared throwback and recent snaps on Twitter

In the throwback photo, both lovers were dressed in their secondary school uniforms, showing where it all started from

Many Nigerians who reacted to his tweet laughed about his big tie while some wondered how the couple kept their love strong through the years

A young Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @richieyinka has gone online to share a throwback and present photos of him and his lover.

The old photo shows them both in their secondary school uniforms as they wore sagging ties. He labelled the snap "How it started".

The couple met were celebrated online by many. Photo source: @richieyinka

Cute couple

A recent photo of them has the couple looking more handsome and beautiful as they wore stylish traditional dresses. The man's cap colour matches the lady's outfit. He captured the snap with:

"How it is."

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 23,000 likes with hundreds of likes. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

The big ties

@Lady_Temmytayo said:

"Go to same sec school. Snap picture together in sech sch. Ehmmm, please what's the name of this sch?"

@Teri4PF said:

"Dem fit use this your tie hold cargo together for ship."

@RealDreylo said:

"Were you 50 years old in secondary school?"

@RebekkahbluE said:

"How do people stay this long? Didn't you guys offend each other? How was the forgiveness threshold? Was it always love ? I’d really like to know."

@tadamuun replied:

"Mostly tolerance. I left mine cos she cheated and I couldn’t bear it. My friends babe cheated he forgave, they’re married happily with 2 kids. I broke up with her, and I am happy too."

