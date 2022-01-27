Actress Mercy Aigbe has spoken up amid continued backlash that has been following her love life since she unveiled her husband

The actress came hard at controversial IG blog, Gistlover, following fresh allegations levelled against her mother

Mercy made it clear that the handlers behind the blog should focus on her and leave her family members out of the drama

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has been forced to speak up amid the ongoing backlash that has trailed her since she unveiled her lover, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress who appeared to have been pushed to the wall was seen in the comment section of the controversial Instagram blog, Gistlovers.

Mercy Aigbe bashes controversial IG blog Gistlover. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The blog ran an unconfirmed report about Mercy’s mother and how she was allegedly involved in breaking the home of a man several years ago.

See the report below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Leave my mum, kids out - Mercy Aigbe

Mercy couldn’t stomach the allegations and she didn’t mince words as she lashed out at handlers behind the blog.

The actress said she doesn’t know if the attack against her is sponsored but she made it clear that she isn’t moved, and has left handlers of the blog to their conscience.

Mercy mentioned how she has been painted as the demon even when people don’t know the true story and how her children have been dragged into the drama.

She, however, spoke against the recent allegations levelled at her mother.

Mercy wrote:

"Someone comes to your DM cooks up a story just to bring another person down, you without confirming it decide to publish such LIES! I know you think cos you are faceless you are untouchable, but I laugh! Cos no one is untouchable not even you!"

The film star noted that the blog should back off from her mother and kids and only spit their venom at her, as she condemned the unfounded reports.

She wrote:

"Gistlover bash me all you can! Label me whatever name you want to.! But leave my Mother out of this! Leave my kids out if this! Since I was the one you were paid to face! Focus on me! And me ONLY...... this post distasteful and you should be ashamed of yourself! SHAME ON YOU GISTLOVER! SHAME!"

Adekaz's wife reacts as Mercy Aigbe unveils lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe's marriage to Adekaz caused different uproar and reactions on social media with most bashing the actress.

Adekaz's wife with whom he has three children has finally broke her silence with a post several hours after the news made the rounds online.

The wife's statement further earned Mercy more bashing as Nigerians noted that the actress did not have mercy on the mum of three.

Source: Legit.ng