One of Nigeria’s top celebrity couples, Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s child has clocked one to the joy of fans

The much-loved couple shared an adorable photo of their child as a newborn in an emotional video posted online

The video clip also showed the emotional way friends and family received the great news of Adesua’s pregnancy

Top Nigerian celebrity couple, Adesua Etomi and Banky W’s son, Hazaiah Olusegun Wellington, has clocked one.

The little boy turned one on January 25 and his parents took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

Taking to their individual social media pages, Adesua and Banky shared a photo of their child as a newborn in their video compilation.

Fans gush over Adesua Etomi and Banky W's son's birthday video. Photos: @bankywellington, @adesuaetomi

The touching video was also a compilation of the different interesting reactions from friends and loved ones of the couple after they were told about Adesua’s pregnancy and how she was expecting a baby boy.

In the three-minute clip, the couple’s friends and celebrity colleagues were seen bursting with different emotions ranging from tears to obvious excitement after they received the great news.

In Adesua’s caption, the mother of one explained how she suffered a postpartum haemorrhage but God still kept her. She noted that one year with their son has been filled with love, joy and laughter.

Banky W on the other hand also posted the same video but spoke on how he is the luckiest man alive after God gave him Adesua as a wife and Zaiah as their son.

He showered words of strong prayers on their baby boy and also shared an account number for those who felt the urge to give their son a gift on his birthday.

Internet users gush over emotional video

Only_ronx:

“Who is cutting onions this early morning! Happy born day champ!”

Elmambadiweofficial:

“This video made me tear up!! Happy Birthday Champ ! God bless you, and preserve you. Congrats mama and papa Z.”

Tojufoyeh:

“Such an emotional video! Love you guys! Happy birthday Champ .”

Sirdee_da:

“So beautiful, happy birthday Champ .”

Omareine:

“The best video on the internet today❤️❤️,so real and full of emotions,Happy birthday Baby,Your are next in line for this beautiful moment Amen ❤️❤️.”

Nkiruka734:

“This is so beautiful to watch over and over again . Happy birthday Zaza we love you.”

