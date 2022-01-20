Popular Nollywood actress, Liz DaSilva, has reacted to comedian AY Makun and his wife welcoming a second child

The film star used the celebrity couple as a reference point to God after they welcomed a new child after 13 years

According to Liz, she also wants to be celebrated as a new mother again and fans have reacted to her prayer

Nollywood actress, Liz DaSilva, has celebrated comedian AY Makun and his wife for their newborn while also asking God for a child.

Taking to her Instagram page, the film star reacted to the news of the celebrity couple welcoming another child after 13 years.

Actress Liz DaSilva begs God to also become a new mum as she celebrates AY and wife. Photos: @officiallizdasilva

Source: Instagram

She posted a touching video of AY with his wife at the hospital after their child’s birth and used it as a reference point to God.

Liz begged God to also be celebrated as a new mum again after many years just like AY’s wife.

The actress wrote:

“Congratulations bro Oh lord I’m patiently waiting to be celebrated as a new mum again hmmmm after 13 years…”

See her touching post below:

Fans and celebrities react

A number of internet users were touched by DaSilva’s prayer to God and many of them also dropped words of encouragement. Read some of their comments below:

Reginachukwu:

“It will happen real soon boo mi.”

Op4real:

“You’re next Insha Allah .”

Omachristy:

“It is done and settled for you and ur family IJN.”

Whuraolamhi:

“God will grant your heart desire ma’am ❤️.”

Yetiadeyeye:

“It’s coming dearest. No one waits on God in vain .”

Adewaleadebisi78:

“Hide your plans, amplify the result...by doing so, you have avoided distractions in whatever form.”

Keji_odubanjo_:

"Ur miracle is on the way, God of Oshoffa will surprise soon ."

