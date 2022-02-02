Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, and his girlfriend, Eniola Mafe, have got internet users buzzing about their relationship

The celebrity couple sparked engagement rumours following Eniola’s post on Instagram and MI’s reaction to it

The young lady shared a photo of herself with MI and referred to them as the Incredibles, the rapper also reacted with love-struck emojis

Talented Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga and his partner, Eniola Mafe, have left internet users wondering about their recent display of love on social media.

The duo had fans wondering if they had gotten engaged following Eniola’s post on her Instagram story.

Rapper MI and bae spark engagement talks. Photos: @MI_Abaga, @eniolamafe

Source: Instagram

The young lady posted a photo of herself with MI and followed it with a caption where she referred to them as The Incredibles.

Not stopping there, Eniola took to her Instagram page to gush over how 2022 is going to be a great one for her and how the universe has been looking out for her.

MI reacted to the post by dropping a series of love struck emojis. See the post below:

Internet users react

The public display of love between MI and Eniola left fans with a lot to say. Read some of their comments below:

Fourgee_fewz:

"Make dem no sha buy ring finish."

Seledabadguy:

"Tochi left the group chat."

Hiebywhumey:

"Hmmmm.. I no dey put mouth for relationship matter ‍♀️."

Dubbie_honcho:

"Why this girl go date short man?."

Iamqueenlovette:

"Love is in the air...."

Itisbayne:

"And she said Yea? She for say No before ‍♂️ are they not looking at theirselves ."

Interesting.

