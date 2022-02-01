Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, turned a year older on February 1 and he has been celebrated by his colleagues

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo, was not left out of the celebration and the film star shared a video of an emotional moment she had with Zubby

In the touching clip, Ozokwo was seen giving the birthday boy a tight embrace and also showering him with strong words of prayer

Popular Nigerian actor, Zubby Michael, marked his birthday on February 1, 2022, and he alerted fans online with a celebratory post.

The film star shared a photo of himself dressed in what appeared to be a costume for a movie and accompanied the snap with a birthday message to himself.

Patience Ozokwo celebrates Zubby Michael on his birthday. Photos: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Happy cake day to ME GOD is real #ZM #A1 #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup.”

See the post below:

Patience Ozokwo celebrates Zubby

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo, also made sure the day did not pass by without celebrating it.

The film star shared an emotional video of a special moment she shared with Zubby. She also accompanied it with a caption where she gave fans an insight into the celebrant’s character.

According to Ozokwo, those who know Zubby know how kind and intentional he is. She also added that he is a good son.

She wrote:

“Celebrating a good son. Happy birthday @zubbymichael

"Those who know you know how kind and intentional you are. Continue to soar higher and higher. Never forget that your strength is in God.”

In the video that accompanied the birthday message, Patience was seen giving the celebrant a tight hug as she prayed for God to keep blessing him.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Nice one.

