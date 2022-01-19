Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s first baby mama and son, Shola Ogudu and Tife, have left fans asking questions

The mother and son recently posted the singer’s photo online as they praised God without explaining why exactly

Curious fans are now asking the duo what the testimony is about as they wondered about Shola and Tife’s post

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s fans are now asking questions online after their curiosity was piqued by his baby mama and son, Shola Ogudu and Tife.

Taking to their individual Instagram pages, Shola and Tife shared a photo of the singer and accompanied it with a cryptic caption.

Wizkid's first baby mama and son thank God for singer in cryptic post. Photos: @wizkidayo, @o.oluwanishola

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the duo thanked God for being amazing and continued to shower more praise names on the creator.

Their caption reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“GOD IS AMAZING!!!! Yeshua Hamasiach. The lion of the tribe of judah.”

See the post below:

Shola and Tife’s post made fans feel like there was some big news they weren’t let in on and many of them asked questions on what they were celebrating.

Fans’ comments

Read some of their reactions below:

I_stand_amaized:

“God is truly amazing.. .”

Chiamaka_oj:

“What's the testimony .”

_Olahitan01:

“Mummy bolu wizzy ti bo card oooo .”

Adesewaodusoga:

“Is this what I think?”

Dijah___________:

“First thing I'm seeing on dis gram today....Am happy, Excited nd Wowed.....I love u two❤️.”

Bholarywa:

“Your bank account ti bizza bizza from him.”

Lina_eve44:

“No dey give us half gist abeg.”

Iam_zzyzher:

“I don't know what is it but I praise God for u .”

Lovelynenye_:

“He don propose?”

The_koko_master:

“This sounds good News for the family.”

Interesting.

Wizkid vibes to Zazu song at nightclub

Portable's song with Olamide and Poco Lee, Zazu Zeh keeps getting the buzz it came out with as Wizkid recently caught its fever.

In a video that emerged on social media, Wizkid was spotted vibing to the song in a nightclub as people gathered to have fun.

When Zazu Zeh came on, the Ojuelegba crooner made Portable's funny dance moves but in a calmer and slower way.

Source: Legit.ng