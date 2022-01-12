Social media influencer Papaya Ex has got Nigerians talking and gushing over a post she made online

The beautiful woman shared a photo showing the amount of money that she made from her birthday party

Papaya Ex expressed her profound gratitude to her fellow celebrity friends who showed her love on her big day

A photo of social media influencer Papaya Ex sitting on her bed with a money counting machine and some cash bundles has got Nigerians talking.

Beside Papaya's bed were six different Ghana must go bags filled to the brim with money.

With a big smile on her face, her palm on her cheek with her legs folded into each other, the social media influencer looks satisfied with all she accrued from her birthday party.

Papaya Ex shares photo of the money she got from her birthday.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Papaya appreciated her guests for the show of love. According to her, she is also excited that they enjoyed her party.

Nigerians react

theyy_luvv_lola:

"This birthday business pay oshe even get counting machine."

kollywise:

"But people struggling to take pictures with me already in the street of surulere. Bloggers will only share if am dead."

teeto__olayeni:

"Ya rude. how much? Make I dey use my head calculate another person money????"

ndi_sharon:

"It’s like this the new trend now…celebrate birthday and gather bags of money for this same Nigeria wey money scarce. Where una dey see this money?"

spanzyitunes:

"How much do we think? If I guess correctly, she go gimme small?"

tumexxjr:

"Atleast 30Million."

official_.mrsix:

"Omo Na better influence be this no cap."

idontextyou:

"Make she go rest Mtcheew."

giver_ig:

"Make she lend Nigeria govt some abeg."

senatoryusuf1:

"All this oloriburuku people wasting there money on top Mumu woman if u asked them for help now they won’t."

Give them a show

Papaya Ex set social media ablaze following her much talked about birthday bash which had many highlights.

One of such highlights was the fashion show, with Papaya Ex rocking different looks akin to a bride at her wedding reception.

Her very first attire for the occasion was a silver and white dress with an illusion neckline and a bow with a slim train behind.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the influencer with over 700k followers revealed she got the dress for a whopping N1.2 million and intended to sell it for N800k - N400k less than what she got it for.

