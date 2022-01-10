Social media influencer Papaya Ex recently clocked a new age and she was lovingly celebrated by friends and family

The celebration didn’t stop on social media as Papaya also hosted her people to a lavish birthday party

Crossdresser James Brown, socialite Pretty Mike among other celebrities all showed up to celebrate with the celebrant

Controversial social media influencer Papaya Ex received an overwhelming show of love and support from friends, family and colleagues on the occasion of her birthday.

The young lady kicked off the celebration by flooding her Instagram page with pictures that stirred heated reactions from members of the online community.

James Brown, skit makers, music stars, others show up at Papaya's birthday. Photo: @papaya_ex/@wf_jamesbrown

However, there was more to her celebration as she also went the extra length and treated her friends and colleagues to a lavish birthday party.

Popular skit makers Sydney Talker, Isbae U, Nasty Blaq, MC Lively all showed up to celebrate with the celebrant.

James Brown steals the show from Pretty Mike

A highlight of the birthday party happened when popular crossdresser James Brown made an interesting arrival at the venue.

Just like controversial socialite Pretty Mike, Brown turned up at Papaya’s birthday with two men dressed as herbalists.

Brown appeared to have stolen the show from Pretty Mike who made a low-key appearance at the event.

Guests rain cash on the celebrant

Another video from the night captured the moment some of the invited guests joined the celebrant on the dance floor.

James Brown, Sydney Talkers among others were all seen raining naira notes on an equally excited Papaya.

