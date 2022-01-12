Toke Makinwa has once again gotten people talking on social media after taking to her Instastory channel with a post

The media personality in her post suggested that she’s drawn to men who are motivated to earn more money just to spend on her

Toke’s post stirred different reactions from people on social media with some people saying she just wants a man to foot her expensive lifestyle

Media personality Toke Makinwa knows how to get people talking and she just did it again with a post shared on her Instastory channel.

Makinwa drew up a scenario where people are calling the attention of a man to a woman who is too expensive and spends all his money.

Toke Makinwa says she likes men who spend hard-earned money on her. Photo: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

In Makinwa’s painted scenario, the man doesn’t seem to have a problem with his lover enjoying his money. For him, she is the true motivation that makes him earn even more.

She rounded up the post by noting how much she likes men like that. See screenshot below:

Reactions to Toke Makinwa's post

Makinwa’s post stirred different reactions, with some people suggesting that she simply likes men to foot her luxury lifestyle.

Read comments sighted below:

oceanvhee said:

"Where una dey see men wey dey get motivation from spending?"

oraclegodwayne said:

"So long as it makes u the beneficiary. Abeg rest with ur long throat."

seyi___funmi said:

"But still Yimu all na excuse for sponsored Baby girl lifestyle."

ugo_kash said:

"So money is now a yardstick to winning your love… Abeg continue with your."

valaslimlimited said:

"Luxury means different things to people. What you call EXPENSIVE is someone’s MOTIVATION!"

angular_perspective_ said:

"Lmao another manipulation tactic, so the man should stress himself over you instead of going at his own paste. Which kind of unnecessary pressure."

chimankpam_ said:

"Men, I hope you put your purpose first, yourself remotely second and any other person{s} third. For men who prioritize the pursuit of women as their sole motivation will find great sufferings."

Lady advises Toke Makinwa to work on her attitude

Makinwa has been constantly bashed especially about her love life and failed marriage.

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the TV girl took to social media to share a lady's comment on why she has not been able to keep a man.

Reacting to the comment, Toke simply asked where she can buy a warehouse to keep said man when she eventually gets one.

