Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Portable’s old photos have surfaced on social media and given fans a lot to say

In the photos, the Zazu crooner was seen looking healthier than his present skinny appearance

Internet users have gushed over his old photos while others asked questions about what could have gone wrong

Budding Nigerian singer and Zazu crooner, Portable’s throwback photos have surfaced online and has given people a lot to talk about.

In photos making the rounds on different social media platforms, fans got to know what Portable looked like before his recent rise to fame, thanks to Olamide.

Nigerians react to Portable's old photos.

Source: Instagram

In the old snaps, Portable, despite still rocking his signature blonde hair, was seen with fuller cheeks, darker skin, lesser tattoos and even pink lips.

A number of Nigerians were taken aback after Portable’s old photos trended online and some of them commented on his good looks.

See his throwback photos below:

Nigerians react

Soon after the Zazu crooner’s throwback pictures made the rounds on social media, some Nigerians have shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

Ronnyeboony:

"This Boy needs a Total Brush Up... and He will get it."

Fyn__chyna:

"He even get small pink lips wetin con do am ."

Its.elcee_:

"This is so sad ☹️."

Ebuka_nyovest:

"Omo ice bad oooo."

Noggra_:

"Him Before fine pass him After."

Helen_paul608:

"Nawa ooh!!! This guy fine before oooh!!!"

65psm:

"I’ll say it again na person break portable heart."

Etta_xoxo:

"He looks normal then but now “thunder fire sapa” he would be back!!"

______Omobolanle:

"Omooo this guy fine before ."

Chymarvel:

"He looks fresher before dan now ."

Cubby_glow:

"See pink lips sef chai ."

Interesting.

Portable acquires car just days after 'blowing' on social media

Good fortune has shined on budding Nigerian musician, Portable, better known for his popular song, Zazu.

The young man has reportedly become the proud new owner of a Toyota car. This is coming just a few days after he became a viral sensation on social media.

The great news was shared by Portable himself on his Instagram page. The music star posted a photo of himself sitting and posing on his new vehicle.

