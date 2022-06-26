Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, was among the top music stars who performed at the Oh My Music Festival

The show had thousands of people in attendance including UK music star, Steflon Don was captured dancing during Wizkid's performance

Several internet users have reacted to the video with some discussing her crashed relationship with Burna Boy

Both UK artiste, Steflon Don and Nigeria's African Giant, Burna Boy, maybe over their failed love story but it appears several other Nigerians are not.

Just recently, the curvaceous singer was captured on camera grooving to Wizkid's performance at the Oh My Music Festival in The Netherlands.

The singer was caught on camera dancing during Wizkid's performance. Credit: @goldmynetv, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the video, Don is seen winning her waist and singing along to Wizkid's performance, dressed in a corset top and a pair of fitted jeans.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Internet users react to Steflon Don's video

While many people speculated that she may be moving on to Wizkid, there were others who felt that there was a possibility of Don and Burna Boy getting back together.

Others simply questioned how Burna Boy was able to heal from the breakup.

Check out some comments below:

oluwatobiloba__p:

"You sure say Nigeria blood no Dey this girl body "

yankguy_dmw:

"She and Burna don see "

raceapparels:

"Burna is not far from the Venue."

daddyspectrum_:

"Omo Burna miss this one Sha."

segunfajol:

"I pray they come back so they can put the devil to shame."

eghosa_peter960:

"This girl vibe ehnn nah Nigeria own "

ibeekayyy4ril:

"Burna boylosing something."

fellah_mann:

"How Odogwu wan take heal abeg?"

maman_baba1:

"she no go avoid nigerian men haaa , na she sabi ppl like pain."

goshenresources376:

"Na WizKid next girlfriend."

Reactions to throwback video of Asake as Broda Shaggi’s backup: "God dey for everybody"

There’s hardly anyone in Nigeria who does not know fast-rising musician, Asake.

Interestingly, while he may have been into music for a long time, the spotlight wasn’t always shining on him.

A video has sighted on @gossipmilltv’s Instagram page shows that the Palazzo crooner was once a backup singer for comedian/actor, Broda Shaggi.

Source: Legit.ng