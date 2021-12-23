Fast-rising Nigerian singer and Zazu crooner, Portable, has become the proud owner of a new car

The young man recently took to social media to share a photo of his new ride to the joy of his numerous fans

Portable also expressed heartfelt gratitude to his benefactors in the game, Olamide, Poco Lee and Kogbagidi

Good fortune has shined on budding Nigerian musician, Portable, better known for his popular song, Zazu.

The young man has reportedly become the proud new owner of a Toyota car. This is coming just a few days after he became a viral sensation on social media.

Zazu crooner Portable becomes car owner. Photos: @portable_omolalomi1

Source: Instagram

The great news was shared by Portable himself on his Instagram page. The music star posted a photo of himself sitting and posing on his new vehicle.

Portable didn’t just stop at posting a photo of his new ride, the Zazu crooner also gave a shoutout to his benefactors as he expressed his heartfelt gratitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the Zazu star, he had nothing but big love and appreciation for Olamide, Poco Lee and Kogbagidi for showing him the world.

Portable also alerted fans that he will be shutting down shows with his new whip.

He wrote:

“Awon fans ti boo cardi o . Big love and appreciation to my benefactors @olamide @poco_lee , @kogbagidi to showing me to the world . New whip for the road. Coming to shut down all shows Zaaazoooo!”

See his post below:

Congratulations pour in from fans

Timothy_okocha:

“Shey I will not turn musician like this.”

Theprettygamechanger:

“Omo see portable don first me buy car ooooo …. Truly talent can take u places n make u a king overnight .”

Gylliananthonette:

“What a good way to end the year for him.”

Officialbazeet:

“Nah Olamide and Poco buy am.”

Chiefowonikoko:

“Na to leave book follow music remain.”

Iam_slimcase:

“Congrats my brother happy for u more to come.”

Poco_lee:

“Waaa u no show love ooo.”

Iam_siriboy:

“I’m so happy for you bruh ❤️ Grace nah koko talent nah jara true true .”

Congrats to the Zazu star.

Poco you no show me love o - Burna Boy imitates Portable in funny video

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, joined many to react to the drama between Zazu crooner, Portable and popular dancer, Poco Lee.

In a video trending on social media, Burna Boy was seen making fun of the situation by imitating Portable’s funny statements and gestures when he called out Poco Lee.

Burna Boy who was with a group of people including the dancer said ‘Poco you no show love o’, as he mimicked Portable’s statement in his viral call out clip.

Source: Legit.ng