2021 in Review: KWAM 1, Adedimeji Lateef, Tobi Bakre and 8 Other Celebs Who Walked Down the Aisle
A lot of beautiful things happened to Nigerian celebrities just like there were some dramas in 2021.
To the surprise of their fans, some celebrities married their longtime lovers while others found love and decided to make it a forever affair.
Meanwhile, some celebrities walked down the aisle with the colleague they denied they didn't have anything intimate with.
Above all, some of our male celebrities left the bachelorhood while the females left the spinsterhood.
In this article, Legit.ng lists 11 Naija celebrities who walked down the aisle with their significant other.
1. Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe
Although many guessed that the actors were dating, they were not sure until a photo of their wedding card surfaced online. The couple had their engagement ceremony recently and finally tie the knot on Wednesday, December 22.
Couple caught unawares as singer Harrysong shows up at their wedding, surprises them with free performance
2. KWAM 1
The 64-year-old fuji singer tied the knot with his woman in November.
3. Adebola Lagos
The media personality got married in a star-studded ceremony in August.
4. Yetunde Barnabas
The beautiful actress known as Miss Pepeye wedded her footballer husband in June.
5. Olayinka Solomon
Olayinka Solomon married her US-based lover Olasunkanmi Mabinu-ori in September 2021.
6. Tobi Bakre
The BBNaija star and his wife got married in a colourful ceremony in August.
7. Skales
The singer walked down the aisle with his woman in September.
8. Woli Arole
The comedian walked down the aisle with his woman in April.
9. Harrysong
The singer married his beautiful woman in March.
10. Cute Abiola
The comedian married his longtime lover in May.
11. Rapper Ikecukwu
The rapper married his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony in May.
In conclusion, 2021 did not end without our celebrities finding the love of their lives.
