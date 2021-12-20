A lot of beautiful things happened to Nigerian celebrities just like there were some dramas in 2021.

To the surprise of their fans, some celebrities married their longtime lovers while others found love and decided to make it a forever affair.

Meanwhile, some celebrities walked down the aisle with the colleague they denied they didn't have anything intimate with.

Nigerian celebrities that got married in 2021. Photos: @adedimejilateef, @iroayophotography, @tobibakre

Above all, some of our male celebrities left the bachelorhood while the females left the spinsterhood.

In this article, Legit.ng lists 11 Naija celebrities who walked down the aisle with their significant other.

1. Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe

Although many guessed that the actors were dating, they were not sure until a photo of their wedding card surfaced online. The couple had their engagement ceremony recently and finally tie the knot on Wednesday, December 22.

2. KWAM 1

The 64-year-old fuji singer tied the knot with his woman in November.

3. Adebola Lagos

The media personality got married in a star-studded ceremony in August.

4. Yetunde Barnabas

The beautiful actress known as Miss Pepeye wedded her footballer husband in June.

5. Olayinka Solomon

Olayinka Solomon married her US-based lover Olasunkanmi Mabinu-ori in September 2021.

6. Tobi Bakre

The BBNaija star and his wife got married in a colourful ceremony in August.

7. Skales

The singer walked down the aisle with his woman in September.

8. Woli Arole

The comedian walked down the aisle with his woman in April.

9. Harrysong

The singer married his beautiful woman in March.

10. Cute Abiola

The comedian married his longtime lover in May.

11. Rapper Ikecukwu

The rapper married his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony in May.

In conclusion, 2021 did not end without our celebrities finding the love of their lives.

